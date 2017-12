Ice thicknessess for area lakes:

Quartz Lake

100 yards out from boat ramp 19″

Birch Lake

100 yards out from boat ramp 18.5″

200 yards out from boat ramp 9″

Lost Lake

75 yards out from lake access 9.5″

Harding Lake

150 yards out from 5th Street access 11″

Chena Lake

50 yards out from boat dock 17″

Cushman Lake (TLRA)

50 yards out from boat ramp 8″

Fishing this past weekend at Cushman Lake (Tanana Lakes Rec Area) was excellent!