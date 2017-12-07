Richardson Highway Now Open

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Richardson Highway, near Valdez, is now open from mile 12-55. Travelers are advised that driving conditions are very difficult. Heavy snow, mixed with rain, is causing ice to form on the road.

The highway closed early yesterday morning, from mile 12-55, due to an avalanche at mile 39. Today, crews worked to mitigate additional avalanche hazards and remove snow and debris from the road.

According to the National Weather Service, 76 inches of snow fell over five days, 46 inches fell in the past 48 hours and another 24 inches is forecast through Friday.

For road condition updates visit 511.Alaska.Gov or call 511.