Obituary ~ Jennifer Lynn Weeks

Jennifer “Jenny” Lynn Weeks, 43, of Delta Junction, suddenly went to be with her Lord on Nov. 13, 2017.

She was born Nov. 11, 1974, in Shelton, Washington. She is survived by her son, Anthony Thompson, of Shelton; her parents, Dan and Sandy Weeks; sister, Lisa Weeks, of Hoodsport, Washington; her brother, Robert Weeks, of Shelton; and niece, Kyla Deisler, from Port Orchard, Washington.

Jennifer graduated from Shelton High School in 1993, where she took first place in the state as a member of the women’s power lifting team. She attended Sheldon Jackson University in Sitka for a year and graduated from Bryman College in Seattle as a medical assistant in 1998. She trained as a dental assistant at Puget Sound College in Olympia, Washington. Jennifer worked as a dental technician, a medical assistant, and most recently, as a custodian for the Delta Greely School District.

She lived for the Lord and loved to sing, play her flute and crochet. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, auntie and most of all, a child of God.

Services took place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2017 at Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church in Delta Junction, with internment that followed at Rest Haven Cemetery.