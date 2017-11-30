header1

You are here: Home / School News / School News

School News

by Leave a Comment

What’s For Lunch in December


Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Milk


Friday – BBQ Pulled Pork on WW Bun, Green Beans, Baby Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Milk


Friday – BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich OR Pizza, Salad Bar, Green Beans, Fruit Cocktail, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk



Dec 1/2 – TBA, Mid Alaska Championships @ UAF, Host: Tok

Dec 1/2 – TBA, Glennallen Invitational, Location: Glennallen

Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *