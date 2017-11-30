Obituary ~ Robert Melvin Lee

Bob Lee was born October 18, 1941 to Robert R. Lee & Emma I. Lee in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. He was the third of six siblings, one of two boys. Bob, being a great-great-nephew of General Robert E. Lee of Civil War fame, was very proud to be a direct descendant of the Lee family.

Bob graduated from Kinde High School in Kinde, MI. While in high school, Bob was a track star. He was the first high school student to break the four-minute mile in the state of Michigan.

Bob served in the U.S. Army for three years as an Artillery Specialist, operating cannons, M-14 & M-1 rifles. He was given a hardship discharge due to the death of his father to continue the family dairy farm.

On August 7, 1965, he married the love of his life, Toni Hicks, at the First Congregational Church in Almont, Michigan. They continued to farm until they bought a house and started a family with two daughters.

Bob worked several different jobs over the years to include salesman, carpenter for a mobile home factory and a cosmetologist.

In 1981, Bob took his family to realize his dream of living in Alaska. He retired from Civil Service, Roads & Grounds, Ft. Greely in 2001.

His real love of Alaska came in the form of hunting, fishing, and exploring “the Great Outdoors”.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, brother Richard, and sister Phyllis.

Bob was an elder and faithful member of Delta Presbyterian Church, volunteering many hours for church activities and Project Christmas.

He is survived by his wife, Toni Lee, his daughters Janette Lee-Kutzner (Adam) and Heidi Larrabee (Pat), four grandchildren – Anthony R.F. Lee-Rogers and family, James M. Rogers and family, Amy E. Nunez and family, and Cyndthia D. Larrabee, four great-grandchildren, three sisters and many, many nieces and nephews who will miss him every moment of every day until we see him again in the glory that is Jesus Christ.

A memorial will be scheduled with a color guard service in the spring of 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Go Fund Me page for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital #Grampa Bob St. Jude Fund. Bob never wanted to see any child suffer from cancer. He wanted to make a difference in children’s lives. You can help.