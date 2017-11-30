Fairbanks Community Food Banks Receives Basic Needs Grant

$35,226 granted to meet basic needs throughout Alaska

(Fairbanks, ALASKA) – The Golden Heart Community Foundation and The Alaska Community Foundation are pleased to announce that Fairbanks Community Food Bank has received a $10,000 Basic Needs grant. The Basic Needs competitive grant cycle offered grants for programmatic and general operational support to nonprofit organizations that are serving the fundamental needs of Alaskans statewide. The Fairbanks Community Food Bank’s award was one of six grants totaling $35,226, which were dispersed in four communities around the state. This year’s Basic Needs grants will help support safe homes for women at risk, ensure food banks remain well-stocked, provide meals for rural seniors, and shelter for homeless individuals.

“The purpose of this grant is to ship incidental caught fish from Dutch Harbor, which are then shipped to Seattle for processing, back to Interior Alaska. Fish are excellent protein and a very important healthy ingredient we can include in our daily food boxes. It is a win to salvage the fish, and return them to our needy folks in Interior Alaska.”

– Samantha Kirstein, Community Development Director, Fairbanks Community Food Bank

This is ACF’s second round of grants that have pooled resources across Alaska to ensure basic needs are being met in our communities. The following grants came from the Alaska Fund, Safety Net Fund, the Caroline Christen Torgerson Memorial Fund, and the Jane H. Behlke Fund for the Elderly and the Hungry.

Grant recipients:

Fairbanks Community Food Bank, Fairbanks

Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc., Anchorage

United Way of Anchorage, Anchorage

Upper Susitna Food Pantry, Upper Susitna

Upper Susitna Seniors, Inc., Upper Susitna

Women in Safe Homes, Ketchikan

The Golden Heart Community Foundation and The Alaska Community Foundation are excited to provide support to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank as it provides incredibly valuable resources to the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

Established in 1995, The Alaska Community Foundation (ACF) is a statewide platform for philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter. Managing more than $86 million in assets and over 430 funds for the benefit of Alaskans, ACF and their Affiliates grant $3 million to $5 million each year to charitable projects and nonprofit organizations across the state. ACF’s mission is to inspire the spirit of giving and connect people, organizations, and causes to strengthen Alaska’s communities now and forever. For more information, visit www.alaskacf.org or call 907-334-6700

Brittany Stone

Program Associate of Scholarships