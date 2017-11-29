School News

Boys JV Basketball Coach – Staring Nov 29th – March 31st – Range 4 – $2650.00
Please apply online@ the Delta Greely School District home page under employment.
Also must bring in a back ground check from the State Troopers (approx. $25) as part of the application process. See Sharon Waldo at the School District Office for additional paper work
Jr. High Wrestling Coach Experience Required. Please fill out an online application at Alaska teacher placement : alaskateacher.org
School Board Business Meeting 11/30
School Board Work Session 11/30
What’s For Lunch in December
Thursday – BBQ Pulled Pork on WW Bun, Green Beans, Baby Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Milk
Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Milk
Thursday – Cheesy Bread-sticks w/Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Canned Peaches, Ice Cream Cup, Milk
Friday – BBQ Pulled Pork on WW Bun, Green Beans, Baby Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Milk
Thursday – Cheesy Breadstick w/Marinara Sauce, Salad Bar, Steamed Corn, Fruit Cocktail
Friday – BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich OR Pizza, Salad Bar, Green Beans, Fruit Cocktail, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk
Dec 1/2 – TBA, Mid Alaska Championships @ UAF, Host: Tok
Dec 1/2 – TBA, Glennallen Invitational, Location: Glennallen
