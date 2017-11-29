Local Students Given Opportunity to Study Abroad

Qualified high school students are offered a unique opportunity to spend an academic year, semester or summer holiday in Europe, Asia, North or South America, Australia or South Africa as part of the ASSE International Student Exchange Program.

Students, 15 to 18 years old, qualify on the basis of academic performance, character references and a genuine desire to experience life abroad with a volunteer host family.

Families abroad are carefully screened to provide a caring environment in which students can learn the language and culture of their host country. Students do not need to know the language of the host country prior to departure but will acquire the language skills through experiencing the day to day culture of their host country. ASSE students attend regular high school classes along with their new teenage friends.

ASSE is dedicated to promoting closer ties of friendship between the United States and other countries by fostering intercultural understanding through youth exchange programs.

ASSE also provides international opportunities for families to host students from Spain, Mexico, Germany, Great Britain, France, Brazil, Thailand, Japan, and many more. These carefully screened and selected students are 15 to 18 years old and will attend the local American high school for an academic year.

Students or families interested in learning more about becoming an ASSE exchange student or host family should contact us at 1-800-733-2773 or visit our website at asse.com, host.asse.com or email us asseusawest@asse.com.

Cindy Keeney

ASSE Western Regional Office