Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee Will Meet Dec. 13

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 6:30 PM
Delta Junction City Hall Conference Room
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC
CORRESPONDENCE
o Any
OLD BUSINESS
o Any
NEW BUSINESS
• ADF&G Staff Update
• BOG Statewide Results Update
• BOF PWS Results Update
• Coyote Hunting with Dogs; Newspaper Article
• Moose Hunting; Footer Belly
• Fortymile Harvest Management Coalition Meeting Update
o Next meeting scheduled for January 24-25, 2018 in Fairbanks with an Alaska Contingent meeting to be held on January 23, 2018
• Other
ADJOURN________________________________________
Other Dates and Deadlines:
State:
February 16-23, 2017 BOG Central/Southwest Region; Dillingham
Comment Deadline February 2, 2018
April 10, 2018 BOF Proposals Due; AYK
May 1, 2018 BOG Proposals Due; SC and C/SW Regions
Federal:
Unknow at this time
Next Delta AC meeting will be on January 17, 2018
Nissa Pilcher
AK Dept of Fish & Game
Boards Support Section
Leave a Reply