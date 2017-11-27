Carlson Center

December 23

7pm

Christmas with the Nelsons tells the story of three family Christmases in the lives of America’s First Family of Entertainment, the Nelsons! Fresh off securing two Top 10 Billboard Christmas singles in the last two years, Matthew and Gunnar bring their award winning talent to the stage. This heart-warming multi-media live concert stars the third generation of No. 1 Nelson family hitmakers, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. A genuine blend of Everly Brothers-style harmonies and Smothers Brothers-style comedy, multi-platinum recording artists Matthew and Gunnar have been thrilling sellout audiences worldwide for the past decade and they’ve got a new gift for you to open. From the “Holly Jolly” 50s to the 70s when “Santa Claus Came to Town” to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, this is the Christmas show all ages of girls and boys have been waiting for. The entire Nelson family invites you to celebrate, Christmas with the Nelsons! | Carlson Center, Dec. 23 at 7PM. General Admission seating

Purchase tickets here