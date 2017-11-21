Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, November 30, 2017
Proposed AGENDA
TIME: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office
Mission Statement:
The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a
responsible and productive member of society.
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Eileen Herman,, Vice President
Dana Mock, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Barbara Parker
Rebecca Wilburn
Eileen Williams
Harrison Kiser, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Correspondence to/from Board
E. Discussion Items
1. 2nd Reading Policies 5119 and 6142.1 – Public Comment/Discussion
2. FY 18 Budget Revision – Public Comment/Discussion
F. Future Meetings
1. School Board Work Session January 11, 2018
G. General Comments from the Public
H. Comments from the Board
I. Adjournment
2017 – 2018 Board Goals
1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance
program.
2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.
3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.
4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
