Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Proposed AGENDA

TIME: 5:30 PM

PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office

Mission Statement:

The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a

responsible and productive member of society.

————————————————-

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman,, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Barbara Parker

Rebecca Wilburn

Eileen Williams

Harrison Kiser, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Correspondence to/from Board

E. Discussion Items

1. 2nd Reading Policies 5119 and 6142.1 – Public Comment/Discussion

2. FY 18 Budget Revision – Public Comment/Discussion

F. Future Meetings

1. School Board Work Session January 11, 2018

G. General Comments from the Public

H. Comments from the Board

I. Adjournment

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.