AFP-Alaska Applauds Lawmakers After Special Session Officially Ends

Group applauds lawmakers opposed to payroll tax hike

Anchorage, AK – Americans for Prosperity (AFP) – Alaska released a statement applauding lawmakers who chose not to act on a payroll tax hike proposed by the governor. The wage tax proposal, the original purpose for Gov. Walker convening the special session, would have increased the tax burden on working Alaskans by $300 million.

AFP-Alaska launched a five-figure campaign comprised of TV, digital, and radio ads placed throughout the state advocating against any tax increases during the special session.

“It’s encouraging to see lawmakers stand up to Gov. Walker and his tax and spend allies in the House,” said AFP-Alaska State Director Jeremy Price. “Recent information from the Department of Revenue shows the legislature can do a lot more to shrink the size of government, which would help put us on a path toward fiscal responsibility. Our budget does not have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem.”

Background

Before the tax was brought up for consideration, budget presentations by the Department of Revenue (DOR) in the Senate Finance Committee revealed the state underestimated incoming revenue by roughly $300 million. It also indicated oil prices are trending “slightly higher” than anticipated while forecasting steady oil production into the next fiscal year.

A separate presentation by the DOR also revealed the operating budget, a reflection of the size and scope of the state government, has only been reduced by 16 percent over the last three fiscal years. Prior to calling the special session, Gov. Walker claimed he has cut state spending by 44 percent in that same time period, which isn’t an accurate description of reducing the size of government.

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) exists to recruit, educate, and mobilize citizens in support of the policies and goals of a free society at the local, state, and federal level, helping every American live their dream – especially the least fortunate. AFP has more than 3.2 million activists across the nation, a local infrastructure that includes 36 state chapters, and has received financial support from more than 100,000 Americans in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.AmericansForProsperity.org

Submitted by John Rich