Holiday Travel Tips from Fairbanks International Airport

(Fairbanks, Alaska) – The Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) is preparing for the winter travel season and offers these tips to make holiday travel easier:

Check Flight Statuses – Before you leave for the airport, check flight statuses or sign up for flight alerts.

– Before you leave for the airport, check flight statuses or sign up for flight alerts. Arrive Early – Passengers should arrive at the airport two hours prior to their scheduled departure but not before 4 a.m. FAI offers Starbucks, a full service restaurant, shops, and art displays that travelers can enjoy once they have cleared the passenger security checkpoint.

– Passengers should arrive at the airport prior to their scheduled departure but not before 4 a.m. FAI offers Starbucks, a full service restaurant, shops, and art displays that travelers can enjoy once they have cleared the passenger security checkpoint. Familiarize yourself with TSA procedures – Visit TSA’s travel tips website and use the “Can I bring my…” website to check what items are allowed or not allowed in carry-on and checked luggage. Smartphone users can easily download the “MyTSA” app to quickly find helpful information about TSA policies and procedures.

– Visit TSA’s travel tips website and use the “Can I bring my…” website to check what items are allowed or not allowed in carry-on and checked luggage. Smartphone users can easily download the “MyTSA” app to quickly find helpful information about TSA policies and procedures. In your carry-on bag – Pack liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces (100 ml) to ensure compliance with the 3-1-1 liquids rule. All liquids must fit in a one-quart clear bag. Passengers who violate this rule will also cause delays at the security checkpoint for themselves and everyone behind them. This rule does not apply to checked baggage.

– Pack liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces (100 ml) to ensure compliance with the 3-1-1 liquids rule. All liquids must fit in a one-quart clear bag. Passengers who violate this rule will also cause delays at the security checkpoint for themselves and everyone behind them. This rule does not apply to checked baggage. At the Security Checkpoint – Remove all electronics larger than a cell phone and the 3-1-1 compliant liquids bag from carry-on baggage.

– Remove electronics larger than a cell phone and the 3-1-1 compliant liquids bag from carry-on baggage. Gifts – Wrapped gifts are permitted in checked or carry-on baggage. However, if a wrapped gift alarms the security screening equipment, appears to have been tampered with, or poses other security concerns, it may need to be unwrapped for additional screening. Consider using a gift bag instead of traditional wrapping paper to simplify the screening process for gifts.

In addition, passengers may be asked to remove other select items from carry-on bags to help expedite the screening process. Other items such as food products may require additional screening because of how it can appear on the screening machine. Passengers will receive specific instructions from TSA officers if necessary.

“Our goal is to create a positive travel experience for everyone during the holidays,” said Jeff Roach, Airport Manager. “We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

For more information about the Fairbanks International Airport visit www.fai.alaska.gov.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 254 airports, 11 ferries serving 35 communities, 5,619 miles of highway and 720 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.

Submitted by Sammy Loud