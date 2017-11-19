FCA Presents Sweet Honey in the Rock

Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. – Hering Auditorium

Internationally renowned, legendary a cappella group Sweet Honey in the Rock create positive, loving, and socially conscious music. Their uplifting holiday hymns and spiritual songs from cultures and religions across the globe celebrates good will and kindness in songs from a wide range of holidays including Christmas, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, and more.

They’ve performed their soulful harmonies, intricate rhythms, and peaceful messages, with their distinct blend of blues, gospel, reggae, and jazz worldwide.

What a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season, fill your heart with joy and connect to those around you.

Sweet Honey In The Rock remains among the most vibrant, versatile and ever relevant musical collectives in music today; both as a performance ensemble and as an ambassadorial African American organization founded on the triumvirate missions of empowerment, education and entertainment.

Currently consisting of members Carol Maillard, Louise Robinson, Nitanju Bolade Casel, Aisha Kahlil, and featured musician Romeir Mendez on upright acoustic bass and electric bass. Sweet Honey In The Rock is a powerful and unique concert entity that fuses the elastic 360 degree possibilities of the human voice with a theatrical flair that keeps avid audiences returning for more year after year.

Since its 1973 inception in Washington, DC (founded by Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon as part of the D.C. Black Repertory Theater Company with Carol Maillard, Louise Robinson and Mie), Sweet Honey In The Rock has continuously evolved into international ambassadors of a cappella vocal and lyrical excellence and musical missionaries of equality, empowerment and education, peace, love, solidarity and non-denominational spirituality. Revered most for their live performances, the ladies have recorded 24 albums, several specifically for children.

Kinetic, cultured and connected, this internationally renowned Grammy Award® nominated female a cappella vocal quartet has a history of over four decades of distinguished service. They have created positive, loving, and socially conscious message music that matters as it pertains to spiritual fortification, and consistently taken an activist stance toward making this planet a better place for all in which to live.

