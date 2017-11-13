Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 6:30 PM

Delta Junction City Hall Conference Room

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC

CORRESPONDENCE

o Any

OLD BUSINESS

o Any

NEW BUSINESS

• ADF&G Staff Update, if any

• Comment on BOF PWS Proposals

ADJOURN________________________________________

Other Dates and Deadlines:

State:

December 1-5, 2017 BOF Prince William Sound Area Finfish; Valdez

Comment Deadline November 17, 2017

February 16-23, 2017 BOG Central/Southwest Region; Dillingham

Comment Deadline February 2, 201

Next Delta AC meeting will be on December 13, 2017