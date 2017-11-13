Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 6:30 PM
Delta Junction City Hall Conference Room
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC
CORRESPONDENCE
o Any
OLD BUSINESS
o Any
NEW BUSINESS
• ADF&G Staff Update, if any
• Comment on BOF PWS Proposals
ADJOURN________________________________________
Other Dates and Deadlines:
State:
December 1-5, 2017 BOF Prince William Sound Area Finfish; Valdez
Comment Deadline November 17, 2017
February 16-23, 2017 BOG Central/Southwest Region; Dillingham
Comment Deadline February 2, 201
Next Delta AC meeting will be on December 13, 2017
