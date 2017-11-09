Alaska Drawing Hunt Application Period Reminder

Greetings anglers,

Fishing and hunting go hand in hand for many Alaskans as traditional forms of outdoor recreation and as avenues to obtaining healthy, organic, wild foods. That’s why we’re sharing this reminder that the application period is now open for Alaska’s 2018-2019 big game drawing hunts.

This is your chance to go online and apply for hunt options you hope to win for the coming season. The six-week application period extends from November 1 to December 15 at 5 p.m. and applications must be submitted online.

Draw hunt options are featured in the 2018-2019 Alaska Drawing Permit Hunt Supplement, available now at Alaska Department of Fish and Game offices, most license vendors, or online on the Drawing Hunt Supplements page.

Once you’ve reviewed the drawing permit hunt supplement, have your credit card handy and apply for the draw at the ADF&G online store. You can purchase your 2018 Alaska hunting license at the same time, same place – along with your sport fishing license, too.

Be sure to apply early! Waiting until the last few days may lead to delays due to high traffic on the website.

Drawing results will be posted on the department website on Friday, February 16, 2018. Individual results will also be emailed directly to all applicants.

For more information about this year’s drawing hunts and application process, visit the Drawing Hunt Permits Information page.

We wish you the best of luck in the draw and in all your Alaska fishing and hunting ventures.

Sincerely,

Bruce Dale

Director

Division of Wildlife Conservation