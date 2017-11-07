School News

Wednesday – Cheeseburger, Side Salad w/ cucumber slices & Tomato Wedge, Canned Peaches, Milk
Thursday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Apple, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Apple, Milk
Thursday – Cheeseburger, Side Salad w/ cucumber slices & Tomato Wedge, Canned Peaches, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Side Salad, Apple, Squeezable Fruit Pouch, Milk
Thursday – Cheeseburgers & French Fries, Side Salad w/Tomato & Cucumbers, Popsicle, Canned Peaches, Milk
9 – 11 – TBA, 3A Alaska State Tournament V, at Alaska Airlines Center (Anch)
9 – 11 – Hutchinson Tournament, Location: Patty Center
9 – Thursday 4:30 PM Delta vs Tri-Valley
10 – Friday 4:30 PM Bartlett vs Delta
11 – Saturday 11:00 AM Delta vs Hutchison
11 – 8am, Hutchison @ Delta, Location: Delta
10/11 – TBA, Hutchinson Meltadown, Location: Hutchinson
xxxx
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply