DCDA Presents ‘From Realms of Glory’.

In 2005, the newly formed Delta Christian Drama Association announced its first Christmas show. Here is an excerpt from that press release:

“Delta Christian Drama Association (DCDA) was humbled by the overwhelming community support received in March during their Easter presentation, ‘Perhaps for a Good Man’.

“DCDA is now happy to announce another stage play for Christmas 2005 entitled ‘From Realms of Glory’. In this poignant comedy, a little girl’s Christmas wish for a happy family is granted in an unexpected way.”

This season, 12 years later, DCDA has dusted off the vintage script and reworked it to add a supernatural component reminiscent of Frank Peretti, or C.S. Lewis’ “Screwtape Letters”.

As the Elson Family unity creaks and strains under the weight of their collective bickering narcissism, it looks like the only thing anyone will be getting from Santa this year is divorce papers and lumps of coal. Is little Tammy’s innocent and pure faith enough to stave off family disaster?

Whether you like humor, action, peril, romance, suspense, special effects or themes weighty enough to compel you to re-evaluate the meaning of Christmas and your own relationship with God and family, this show will not disappoint. Don’t miss this contemporary, gritty Christmas thriller.

“Realms of Glory” will involve stage combat and the depiction of anthropomorphized spiritual entities. While the production team has attempted to do so tastefully, such elements may be troubling to certain individuals. Parents are advised to use discretion.

Inquiries: (907)987-2233 or (907)987-2234.

Show Dates: December 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 6:00 pm

Location: Living Waters Assembly of God.

Note: Living Waters Assembly of God is located beside Interior Hardware and across the Richardson Highway from IGA in downtown Delta Junction, Alaska.