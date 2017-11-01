New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down

Employment

Journeyman Power Lineman

Telecommunications Mechanic

Teller

MDA Administrative Assistant



Fairbanks Auction

Public Estate Auction ~ Henry & Larson 11/3

Great North Auction

Carter Estate – 11/4

xxxxxxxx

Click on flyer for an enlargement

xxx

Carter Estate – 11/4 Check out our new high intensity tanning bed PACKAGES AVAILABLE! & our holiday Family & Corporate Gift basket Ideas

Savings on everything. Start your holiday shopping.

Cards, gift wrap, gifts of all kinds, candy, decorations, gift certificates, essential oils & supplies, party supplies, boxed Christmas cards, fresh flowers & houseplants, garden supplies & lots more.





