  New joint UAS-UAF Fisheries degree available for Undergraduates

Juneau – The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) has approved the UAS-UAF Joint Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Ocean Sciences with a concentration in Fisheries Science. The new degree is aimed at increasing the number of students who earn an undergraduate fisheries degree in Alaska, and are prepared to work in fisheries industry, management and research positions. The new joint degree program is a direct outcome of the University of Alaska’s Strategic Pathways process–expanding opportunities for students through collaboration between the University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) and University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) faculty.

Students will be able to complete the 4-year degree at the Auke Lake campus in Juneau, taking required courses locally at UAS and UAF-Lena campus, and remotely through UAF-Fairbanks campus. Fisheries graduates frequently go to work with tribal, state and federal fisheries agencies like the Alaska Department of Fish & Game and NOAA, and in private sector industry jobs. Others enroll in graduate programs in fisheries and ocean sciences. UAS and UAF expect an increase in the number of students that enroll in the fisheries and ocean sciences degrees now that the joint program has been approved. Admission of new students into the program will begin in the spring 2018 semester.

For more information about the UAS-UAF Joint Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Ocean Sciences with a concentration in Fisheries Science, please contact the chair of the Natural Science Department, Dr. Sherry Tamone at sltamone@alaska.edu.

For more information about other UAS degree offerings in Natural Sciences, see:

http://www.uas.alaska.edu/arts_sciences/naturalsciences/index.htm

Keni Campbell, UAS Public Information Officer