School News

Monday – Chicken Fajita w/lettuce, cheese & Salsa, Refried Beans, Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Tuesday – French Toast Sticks w/Maple Syrup, Potato Tots, Side Salad, Apple, Milk
Wednesday – PB & Jelly Uncrustable, Side Salad w/tomato slices, String Cheese Stick, Canned Peaches, Juice Pop, Milk
Thursday – Fish Nuggets w/Mashed Potato, Steamed Broccoli, Squeezable Fruit, Milk
Friday – Pizza, Side Salad w/ Tomato Slices, Canned Pears, Milk
Monday – Chicken Taco Salad Bowl OR PIZZA, Refried Beans, Salad Bar, Apple, Milk
Tuesday – French Toast, Egg, Salad Bar, Yogurt, Banana, OJ, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Orange, Fruit Snacks, Milk
Thursday – Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, Potato Tots, Salad Bar, Apple, Granola Bar, String Cheese, Milk
Friday – Fish Nuggets w/Mashed Potato, or Pizza, Salad Bar, Steamed Broccoli, WW Dinner Roll, Orange Slices, Milk
Nov 2-4 – TBA, Regional Tournament @ Hutchison
Nov 4 – 11am, Delta at North Pole, Location: Polar Ice
Nov 4 – 1pm, Delta @ Lathrop, Location: TVSA
Nov 3/4 – TBA, ACS Invitational, Location: ACS
