FCA Presents La Santa Cecilia

Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. – Hering Auditorium

La Santa Cecilia started their career by serenading passersby on Los Angeles’ historic Olvera Street. La Santa Cecilia is a musical phenomenon that defies musical and cultural boundaries. Named after the patron saint of music, La Santa Cecilia is composed of accordionist and requinto player Jose ‘Pepe’ Carlos, bassist Alex Bendaña, percussionist Miguel ‘Oso’ Ramirez, and vocalist ‘La Marisoul’.

With a captivating voice that sings about love, loss, and everyday struggles, the band has become the voice of a new bicultural generation in the United States, fully immersed in modern music, but still close to their Latin American influences and Mexican heritage.

They have won a Grammy; toured from coast to coast; collaborated with legends including Elvis Costello, Bunbury, Fito Paez; appeared on Conan; and most recently shared the stage with Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones and Pepe Aguilar. Their upcoming 2017 performances include a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with Cafe Tacvba and Mon Laferte.

In January of 2017, the band again broke new ground by recording a unique visual album of traditional Mexican and Latin American music titled Amar y Vivir. The 12 song set was recorded entirely live in 5 days in the streets, bars, and parks of Mexico City. The visual album is an exploration of the bands roots and counts with the collaboration of the iconic Mexican singer Eugenia Leon, Chilean star Mon Laferte and the legendary Mariachi America amongst others.

