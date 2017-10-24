Fairbanks International Airport to Conduct Live-Firefighting Training

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Fairbanks International Airport Police and Fire Department is conducting live-fire training Thursday, October 26th and Friday, October 27th in accordance with FAA requirements under FAR 139.319 and State of Alaska Firefighter training requirements

The live-fire trainings will begin at approximately 7 p.m. Large columns of black smoke may be observed rising from the fire training area on the south side of the airport. Area emergency services agencies will be notified prior to commencing the training and upon training cessation.