AFP-AK Statement On The Start Of Fourth Special Session

Group Releases Statement on the Start of Alaska’s Fourth Special Session to Raise Taxes

Anchorage, AK – Americans for Prosperity (AFP) – Alaska released a statement on the beginning of the fourth special session called by Gov. Walker to force a vote on legislation that would raise taxes. The bill would increase the tax burden on working Alaskans by $300 million.

Last week, AFP-Alaska began a media campaign advocating against any tax increases, especially any tax increase that would target working Alaskans and small business.

“Working Alaskans and small businesses have made it abundantly clear that new taxes are not the solution to our state’s fiscal woes,” said Jeremy Price, AFP-Alaska State Director. “Implementing this tax is not a serious attempt to address the growing state budget, which can only be solved by cutting government spending. AFP-AK encourages all legislators to be leaders and vote against any new tax increase during this special session.”

Submitted by John Rich