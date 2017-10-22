Go Winter Expo Happening Oct 28 & 29

The Go Winter! Expo takes place at the Carlson Center October 28 & 29, 2017. This is an event focused on winter and how to get through it healthy, safely and sanely while having some fun along the way. If you plan on spending the winter in Fairbanks you need to be at Go Winter!

If you are a vendor looking to get involved, the Go Winter! Expo is a prime marketing opportunity for your business to take advantage of winter. The 2016 event, sponsored, by Outpost Alaska, had over 110 participating businesses and a two day public attendance of nearly 4000. Go Winter! is a great place to jump-start your winter business. Scroll down for more information.

This will be the 21st year of the Expo and it has become a well established community event. Outside activities…snow machines to trucks, inside activities…tasty treats to arts and crafts, car care…auto-starts to winterization, home care…boiler tune up to heating fuel, travel ideas…an Alyeska ski trip to a weekend in Anchorage…it’ll all be there in one location, on one floor, with lots of free parking. Admission is $5 (children 12 and under are free) and military is free on Sunday with ID.

Interior Alaska Gun Show

Why settle for great when we can make it even better!!!

We added the Interior Alaska Gun Show in 2013 and it was a wonderful addition to the Expo! The Interior Alaska Gun Show, started in 2011, is the mostly widely attended gun show in the interior. The show is put on in support of Sportsman for Fish and Wildlife Alaska (www.sfwalaska.com) an organization dedicated to improving wildlife, habitat and hunting opportunities throughout the state of Alaska. The show has tremendous variety, with vendors from the Fairbanks and North Pole communities as well as many others, some traveling from as far away as the Kenai peninsula. You’ll find more than 80 tables of goods, services and merchandise related to firearms, hunting, fishing, survival and outdoor sporting pursuits. Come out and support the gun community, helping businesses that are furthering your 2nd Amendment rights, all while exercising them yourself and having a great time to boot! If you are a vendor interested in a space in the gun show portion of the event, please contact Michael Dukes at 907-378-8499.

The Energy & Retrofitting Marketplace

There will also be special focus to address the energy needs of the Interior. Energy costs are on everyone’s mind and we have dedicated a portion of the Winter Expo to energy related vendors and housing specialists. The Energy & Retrofitting Marketplace will give the public an opportunity to find out what energy saving products are available in the community, discuss retrofitting remodeling options, and schedule construction projects for early spring.

The Go Winter! Expo represents many local and state-wide businesses, has become an unofficial kick off to winter, and now offers an array of important and educational information on energy savings. If you have a product or service that can help people save money, Go Winter! is designed to help you get the word out!