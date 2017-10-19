Photo of the day October 19

I took this Snowy Owl photo in Barrow, AK and again with help from Chad Bunselmeier. I was visiting the Bunselemier’s in Barrow last winter (looking for Ivory Gulls) and Chad told me there had been a Snowy Owl hanging around the cemetery. So while Chad was at work, I staked out the cemetery and saw this owl. Initially it would not let me get close enough for a photo until finally it landed briefly on this marker long enough for me to get a quick shot. Photo Courtesy Steve Dubois