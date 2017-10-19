Online Trailer Dealership Receives F Rating

Anchorage, Alaska — Oct. 18, 2017 A company claiming to be located in Roseburg, Oregon is deceiving customers searching for a horse trailer, earning itself an F Rating with BBB.

DKS Trailers LLC claims to be a “Premier Trailer Dealership” that sells horse trailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company lists its place of business on Old Highway 99 in Roseburg, Oregon. However, a BBB investigation found a different company doing business in that location. BBB investigators have determined the business is not registered with the Oregon Secretary of State.

A BBB Scam Tracker Report shows a customer contacted the company and discovered they did not have a distribution site in Roseburg. Your BBB offers the following tips when making purchases online:

Protect personal information. Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal information is being requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, that’s a big red flag that it may be a scam.

Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal information is being requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, that’s a big red flag that it may be a scam. Think before clicking. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that don’t measure up to the promotional hype.

Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that don’t measure up to the promotional hype. Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print.

Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print. Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online, but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. Consumers should check out retailers at bbb.org/northwest before they shop.

To get more tips on shopping online, visit bbb.org/shoppingonline. To report a scam, visit bbb.org/scamtracker.