AFP-AK Launch Campaign Against The Payroll Income Tax

Group Uses Multi-faceted Campaign to Push Legislators to Oppose Tax Increases

Anchorage, AK – Americans for Prosperity (AFP) – Alaska has launched a campaign to oppose the payroll tax to be voted on during the upcoming special session. The campaign features small business owners from around the state describing how taxes would hurt their business. The five-figure campaign will use every medium to reach Alaskans, including TV ads, radio ads, digital ads, and mailers. The digital ads will begin running this week and through the beginning of special session, which is slated to start on Oct. 23. You can view the TV/digital ad here.

Last month, Governor Walker called for another special session to vote on a payroll income tax or what he described as a “capped hybrid income tax,” the fourth time he has summoned lawmakers to Juneau to consider a new revenue source. Previous efforts to create a new revenue stream include his attempt to increase the fuel tax and implement a so-called education head tax. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Alaska has the highest unemployment rate in the United States.

“Gov. Walker and the House continue to insist on more taxes while Alaska is in a recession and leads the nation in unemployment,” said AFP-Alaska State Director Jeremy Price. “Alaska small businesses are the backbone of our communities and we must do all that we can to protect and aid their growth. Increasing their tax burden would cause more financial stress they can’t afford.” Price continued, “Gov. Walker continues to try and pass an income tax despite failing to get broad bipartisan support. It’s time he focuses on reducing the size of government.”

