Delta Library Association Board Election

November 14, 2017

This year there are two seats open for election to the Delta Library Association Board; Seats D & E. Each seat is for a three year term.

You must be a current member of the Delta Library Association to run for a Board position. Candidate names will be accepted until 6:00 pm October 26, 2017. If you are interested in running or have questions, please contact:

Linda Sloan at (907)322-4390 or Beth Creviston at (907)895-4939

The election will take place at the Delta Library Association meeting on November 14, 2017 or by completing an absentee ballot at the Library front desk. Absentee ballots will be available beginning November 6, 2017. The two candidates with the most votes will assume the seats.