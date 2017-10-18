Delta JV Invitational Volleyball Tournament

Gatekeepers are needed for this tournament! Please call the high school office at 895-4460 if you are interested in volunteering. Volunteers will get in free.

October 20 – 21, 2017

Attending Schools:

Delta (A & B), Lathrop, North Pole, Eielson, Monroe, Valdez (A & B)

Round Robin Tournament: Each team will play every other team one game to 25 with a cap of 30.

Warm-up: Teams will have a five-minute (2-2-1) warm up between sets if time permits; otherwise it will be 1-1-1.

Tournament Champions: There will be a 1st and 2nd place trophy.

Awards: 10 all tournament medals & an MVP. 1st place team gets MVP and 2 all tourney players; 2nd place team gets two all-tourney players; 3rd – 8th place teams each get one all-tourney player. Coaches select from their own teams.

Friday, Oct. 20:

1:30 Coaches meeting in the library

Time Large Gym Small Gym

2:00pm Lathrop vs. Eielson North Pole vs. Delta A

2:30pm Monroe vs. Delta B Valdez A vs. Valdez B

3:00pm Eielson vs. Delta A Valdez A vs. Lathrop

3:30pm Delta B vs. Valdez B Monroe vs. North Pole

4:00pm Valdez B vs. Lathrop Eielson vs. Monroe

4:30pm North Pole vs. Eielson Valdez A vs. Monroe

5:00pm Delta A vs. Valdez A Valdez B vs. Eielson

5:30pm Lathrop vs. Monroe Delta B vs. North Pole

6:00pm Delta A vs. Delta B North Pole vs. Lathrop

6:30pm Valdez A vs. Delta B Valdez B vs. Delta B

7:00pm North Pole vs. Valdez A Delta B vs. Eielson

7:30pm Lathrop vs. Delta A Monroe vs. Valdez B

8:00pm Delta A vs. Monroe Eielson vs. Valdez A

8:30pm Valdez B vs. North Pole Delta B vs. Lathrop

At the end of pool play, teams will be seeded #1 – #8.

Tie Breakers:

1. Head to Head 2. Points scored against 3. Points scored 4. Coin Toss

8 Team Single Elimination Bracket: Best 2 out of 3; sets to 25-25-15.

Saturday, Oct. 21

(teams can warm up in the small gym)

Time Large Gym

9:00am M1: #1 vs. #8

10:00am M2: #4 vs #5

11:00am M3: #3 vs. #6

12:00pm M4: #2 vs. #7

1:00pm M5: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2

2:00pm M6: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4

3:00pm Championship: Winner M5 vs. Winner M6

*Awards to follow immediately after the last game. All tournament selections will be collected after Friday’s pool play. If you fail to turn in your selections on time, none of your players will be considered for all-tournament.