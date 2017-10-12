Icy Steps and Walkways

For icy steps and sidewalks in freezing temperatures, mix:
1 teaspoon of Dawn dish liquid
1 tablespoon of rubbing alcohol
1/2 gallon of hot/warm water
Pour over walkways
No more salt eating at the concrete on your sidewalk and they won’t refreeze.
