AAA Helps with Earthquake Preparedness for Great ShakeOut

With nearly 60% of Americans saying they are not prepared for a disaster, AAA wants to help. Leading up to the annual Great ShakeOut drills on October 19th, I’d like to offer you a look at new resources to help families – especially kids – learn about earthquakes and how to be prepared.

Alaska has 50-100 earthquakes daily and accounts for 11% of the world’s earthquakes and over half of all earthquakes in the U.S. Because Alaska is situated in a unique and complex tectonic setting, it’s important to be prepared at any moment, which is why AAA offers a Disaster Preparedness Kit Supply Checklist a Family Communications Plan and an interactive online game, called Road to Ready, to lead families through various emergency scenarios and test their knowledge of disaster preparedness.

Preparation doesn’t only happen at home. With schools in mind, AAA developed Road to Ready: a Disaster Preparedness Lesson Plan for Schools. The free downloadable resource includes fun, interactive and educational activities for kids, including a music video of students participating in a “Drop. Cover. Hold On.” scenario.

Stacy Kika

On behalf of AAA

Senior Account Executive