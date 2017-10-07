Army Announces Exercise Traffic Schedule Starting Oct 11

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Travelers along the Richardson Highway corridor between Fairbanks and Delta Junction will see an increase in military convoys and training action this month as Soldiers from U.S. Army Alaska’s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division take part in exercise Arctic Avalanche.

The exercise will involve Soldiers and military support personnel in training areas surrounding Fort Wainwright, Delta Junction and Fort Greely. Convoy traffic is expected on the Richardson Highway Oct. 11, 13, 16 and 18. The projected departure time from Fort Wainwright is 11 a.m. each day.

Military vehicles may be on the road at other times as needed to accomplish the military mission, but every effort will be made to minimize traffic disruptions as much as possible.

John Pennell

Public Affairs Office