Obituary ~ Dennis D. Green

Dennis D. Green, 87, peacefully passed away on October 1, 2017. He was born September 7, 1930 to Fletcher and Rose (Gardner) Green in Lovington, New Mexico. Not long afterwards, the family moved to Quemado, in western New Mexico and started ranching. This is where he grew up being a cowboy and

eventually learning to operate heavy equipment. Dennis joined the Marines and served in the Korean War.

Dennis married Cleo Sharp on August 30, 1952, beginning a family and marriage that lasted over 65 years. They have 5 children: Bob (Debbie), Gene, Dan (Cheryl), Barbara (Jim Cummings) and Sally, along with 10 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren.

He worked around the southwestern states until August 1961 when he arrived in Alaska, making it his home for the rest of his life. He originally moved to Homer but not caring for the coast, he purchased 40 acres in Delta Junction. This would be the start for his farming venture. In the early years, he worked as a Local 302 equipment operator of which he was a member for 55 years. Growing tired of working away from home and with his boys getting old enough to work, he started buying more land and in 1969 bought a dozer from a former employer, GHEMM Co.

of Fairbanks thus beginning Dennis Green & Sons. They spent many years doing land clearing for farms all over the state along with building the family farm at the same time.

Always trying new things to make things easier, he was the first in the area to use an anchor chain to drag down trees between two dozers. Many years were spent working with Forestry fighting wild fires with his dozers.

Always diversifying, he raised beef cattle; brought in a pellet mill to produce feed in 1987, which is still running today and large fields of oats, barley and hay planted and harvested. Dennis spent many years on the road hauling feed south and fertilizer north until he was almost 80 years old.

With everything going on, he still took on the hobby of raising reindeer for years. He took much pride in his property, large cleared fields, roads through the fields, property fences and being the largest farm landholder in the state. The family will carry on the legacy.

Dennis was preceded in death by his 3 bothers and parents.

Services will be held Saturday, October 7th beginning at 1:00 PM at the Baptist Church in Delta Junction . Burial will be directly after on the family farm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity.