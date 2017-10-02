Thanks to the Gardeners, Host/Hostesses and Volunteers of the Sullivan Roadhouse and Beyond! September 2017

Gardening at the Sullivan Roadhouse Museum ended with a whirlwind of activity as volunteers directed Delta Elementary students from Mr. Hanson’s class in cleaning out the gardens. It always amazes how so much can be accomplished with many hands and a little supervision. We don’t have the names of all the students and parents who participated; however, we do appreciate all of your efforts. Thank YOU!

Thank you “Constant Gardeners” – these are the volunteers who show up regularly, in addition to the gardens, they act as museum hosts, house keepers, help with functions, and perform an assortment of tasks: Carol Dufendach, Mike Farrar, LouAnn Fett, and Christine Lemly. Our newest volunteers: Don Waldo, Julia Phelan and her children: Christopher, Megan, and Renee joined the group most Tuesdays for time at the Sullivan. Thanks to our occasional gardeners: Adeline Blum, Honor Fraley, Alison Heyman, and John Sloan. We receive endless compliments on the gardens; every effort is sincerely appreciated.

Additional thanks to Mike Farrar and Don Waldo, they mow and trim the roadhouse, farmer’s market lawns and adjoining areas throughout the summer. In addition, Mike maintains the Visitor Center grounds (after hours). He and Kassie (Farrar) with help from Adeline made progress in cleaning up the brushy areas at the V.C. – watching the transformation during the spring was inspiring – thank you for making the triangle a little less wild.

Thank you Roadhouse Hosts/Hostesses Katie Behrens, Flower Cole, Cheryl Cooper, Wayne Crowson, Bruce Grossmann, LouAnn Fett, Tina Kezer, Christine Lemley, John Lewis, Mary Lou Longwell, Christie Mason, Tracey Porecca, Sandi Schultz and Nancy Williams. These characters entertain travelers with the history of the Roadhouse in addition to life in Alaska. They also keep the Roadhouse ship-shape and assist with the garden and roadhouse events. Special thanks to Nancy Williams for organizing the volunteers and keeping the museum open daily from May through early September.

Thank you Terri Crowson and Barb Mcclean for all your energies with the tea; you put on a marvelous day in our town.

Thank you Jeff Durham for creating “eye-catching” signs that lured a record number of visitors to the museum.

Civilization is relatively new to Alaska; we truly are the last Frontier. Visitors are genuinely fascinated by its history and the imagined hardships, along with the adventures that these pioneers endured. It is a pleasure to be at the roadhouse, witnessing the appreciation that folks feel as they learn about the lives of Ma and Pa Sullivan.

We hope that everyone who has lent a hand in maintaining or attending events at this Alaska treasure are filled with a sense of satisfaction and ownership, for without them it would not shine as bright.

Speaking of shining bright – the elves have exchanged garden gloves for hats and mittens in preparation for Christmas at the roadhouse. Anyone wanting to lend a hand please contact cmroden@alaska.edu and we will keep you posted to work days.