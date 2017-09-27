Four Delta Jct. Women Pioneers, Igloo #19 Attended the 101st Grand Convention

Four Delta Jct. Women Pioneers, Igloo #19, President, Dawn Grossmann Frazier, Vice-President, Ruth Keaster Benson, Chaplain, Christie Mason, and, Secretary, Jackie Nelson & One Pioneer from Men’s Igloo #35, President, William, “Bill Cotton”, “hit the road”, for Anchorage to attend the 101st Grand Convention on Wednesday, September 20th. The convention was sponsored by Anchorage, Men’s Igloo #15 & Women’s Igloo #4. It was also the 100th anniversary of the Anchorage men’s Igloo #15, wow! Delta’s Igloos celebrated their 31st anniversary this June.

“Mug Ups” (daily coffee/tea baked goods and fruit /veggie snack, social, held prior to the start of business, and for our 45 minute breaks mid morning and afternoon), were held at, “Pioneer Hall” & the remainder of the convention was held at the, “Egan Center”, on 5th Avenue.

Delta women brought several breads; zucchini-lemon, carrot-pineapple, lemon-poppyseed cakes, oatmeal raisin cookies & about 30 snack-bags to contribute. We also contributed numerous antiques and Jackie Nelson’s BBQ sauces for the silent auction, which netted almost $300 for the, “Foundation”.

President, Dawn Frazier won our Christmas Cookie Jar centerpiece, Christie Mason won a stunning blue and white cookie jar in a door prize drawing, and we all enjoyed our Ladies’ Luncheon, with, artist & guest speaker, Barbara Lavallee.

We definitely, “made-our-mark”, by winning the theme-designed, costume contest, “group” category…all 5 of us participated & had a blast!! “Plan for the Future & Respect the Past” was this year’s convention theme. Christie & I represented city and country women of the past; I held a sign with the theme and the Delta Jct. Pioneer patch, bordered by colorful, two-sided placards with the hand-printed objectives of, “The Pioneers of Alaska”. Christie wore a hat, jewels, & mink stole. Bill Cotton & Ruth Benson represented the past in Carhart overalls and Dawn, wearing futuristic, virtual reality goggles, dressed in a silver, “survival blanket” dress, boots & hair bows, was, “planning the future”, writing on a giant 2018 desk calendar.

This was our 3rd consecutive convention costume contest win!

We were able to meet new friends from Nome, Nikiski, Palmer, Anchorage, etc. and solidify our friendships with our Pioneer brothers & sisters from the Fairbanks Igloos.

Our convention closed with a memorial service tribute, honoring those, Pioneers, who, “met their trails’-end”, In 2017. For Delta, they were, Brother Earl Vegoren and Brother Hank Dube, may they rest in peace.

If you have resided in Alaska for twenty (20) years, you too can be part of this great organization…”The Pioneers of Alaska”. We meet at the Delta Community Center’s “Senior Lounge”, on the first Tuesday of each month, (except in August), at 6:00 p.m. for a potluck, and 7:00-8:00 for our business meetings.

The purpose of the Pioneers of Alaska is “to preserve the names of all Alaska’s pioneers on its rolls; to collect and preserve the literature and incidents of Alaska’s history; and to promote the best interests of Alaska.”

The Pioneers of Alaska have a rich history in Alaska’s territorial and early statehood days. They have many accomplishments that continue to make Alaska “The Great Land” that it is today. Throughout the years the Pioneers of Alaska have been a champion of causes for older Alaskans and for many statewide issues.

Contact Women’s President, Dawn Grossmann Frazier (310)804-0412 or Men’s President, William, “Bill” Cotton (907)978-7498 for more information & membership applications.

Submitted by Jackie L. Nelson, Secretary, Women’s Igloo #19

(907)341-9942