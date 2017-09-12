Obituary ~ Henry R. (Hank) Dube

Henry R. (Hank) Dube passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Hank was born Oct. 9, 1926, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Skiing began at the age of 6, and by age 10, Hank was attending technical ski training at Dartmouth College for youngsters that excelled.

In 1942, under aged at 16, Hank entered the Navy. After 2 years, his true age was discovered and he was returned home from the Pacific Theater by the Navy.

In 1946, at age 20 he re-entered the military and began what was to be a 23-year career in the Army. Most of this career was spent as an instructor of skiing, mountaineering, river boat navigation and cold weather survival and warfare techniques. His duties in this capacity occurred in Austria, Colorado and Alaska.

It was during his assignment in Austria that Hank participated in Alpine skiing competitions, served as an alternate in the 1948 U.S. Olympic ski jumping team, and met his wife of 63 years, Anna. Hank sometimes admitted that, in those days, Anna was the better skier.

In 1954, the couple returned to the United States. Hank was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division in Camp Hale, Colorado. In 1958 Hank was reassigned to the newly formed cold weather and mountain school, which is now known as the Northern Warfare Training Center (NWTC) at Fort Greely.

Hank served as an instructor and as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Black Rapids Training site 40 miles south of Delta Junction. He instructed thousands of troops, performed many rescue and salvage missions, and scaled various Alaska Range and Wrangell St. Elias peaks, including, “McKinley” (Denali).

In 1969, Hank retired from the Army and settled in Delta Junction. After his retirement from the Army, he was hired by NWTC in a civilian capacity as technical training adviser. Ten years later, he was promoted to training supervisor. In this new position, he was the primary adviser to the NWTC Commander for Doctrine, material and training techniques. After 27 years with NWTC, Hank retired in 1986.

Throughout his career, both military and civilian, Hank received numerous awards and commendations using words such as “excellence,” “professionalism,” “expertise,” “leadership,” “knowledge,” and “uncommon” to describe his actions. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Hank is survived by his wife, Anna; sisters, Evette and Toni; sons and daughters, Raymond, Paul, Armond (Bev), Cheryl (Scott); grandchildren, Janet, Cary, Donell, Derek; and three great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Dube family request that contributions be made to the Henry Dube Memorial Fund at the Delta Greely School District, PO Box 527, Delta Junction AK, 99737, (907)895-4657. The fund will be used for student activities.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Moose Lodge in Delta Junction.