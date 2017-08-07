School News

7 – DHS New student registration begins Stop by the high school office and pick up a registration packet and set up an appointment with the counselor. Call the office at (907)895-4460 with any questions.



Student schedules were mailed home August 2nd. Ms. Ting will be available Wednesday-Friday, August 9-11 from 8:30 am – 3:20 pm to visit with students/parents regarding any questions or changes to the schedule. Please call the high school office at (907)895-4460 to set up an appointment.