New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down 

  • Debbie Joslin Realty – new listings
    3 Bedroom/2 Bath
    3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath
    1.84 acres
    Quartz Lake property
    22 acres
  • Miscellaneous
    Last Day to Register to Vote for City Council
    City of Delta Jct. Municipal Election Notice of Vacancies
  • Merc/Firewood
    Firewood
  • Real Estate/Rentals/Apartments
    3 Bedroom/1 Bath – First month half price
    2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath
    3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath
    Partly Furnished Upstairs Apartment 

    Please help me find my owners!
    Boston Terrier X Blue Healer
    Name: Zip
    Last seen around Mile 1418 Alaska Highway
    Call Jeannie at (907)803-381
    o    r call Delta Meat & Sausage at (907)895-5250

