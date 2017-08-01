Contracts awarded for private operation of Delta Area state parks

(Fairbanks, AK) – The Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation has issued two competitive park use permits for the commercial operation of five park units in the Delta Junction Area. A total of five proposals were submitted.

The successful bidder for operating Big Delta State Historical Park was K&K Operations, and for operating facilities at Quartz Lake, Clearwater, Delta, and Donnelly Creek state recreation sites, Big Dipper Adventures LLC.

The State of Alaska provides 10 days for an individual to contest a contract award and the State has 10 days to respond. However, there is nothing preventing the vendor from immediately beginning work on the contract. To restore access to facilities at the recreation sites that closed a month ago, state park staff will help the contractors reopen the parks on Tuesday, August 1.

“The community involvement during this transition from state to private management has been exceptional. My hats off to all the wonderful volunteers that stepped up to clean restrooms. It proves how much Delta loves its state parks,” said Northern Area State Parks Superintendent Brooks Ludwig.

CONTACT: Brooks Ludwig, 451-2698, brooks.ludwig@alaska.gov