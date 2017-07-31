Military Sets Moose Season Access

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Fort Wainwright and U.S. Army Alaska today published the Interior Alaska military lands available for moose hunting to allow hunters to better schedule and resource their hunts.

The published maps (available at http://usartrak.isportsman.net) detail accessible and restricted military lands between Aug. 28 through Sept. 30., in order to support general moose hunting in accordance with all state hunting regulations. This timeframe encompasses set up to completion of all hunting activities on military lands.

Some, but not all, popular hunting areas will be available for the entire duration. Some locations will be restricted on designated days due to military training requirements. All recreational users must exit training areas no later than 11:59 p.m. on the date prior to closure .

Highlights of moose hunting access during this timeframe include:

Donnelly Training Area

Training areas 517 and 533 through 547 will be open for recreation the entire timeframe, as are Gerstle River TA 600 and Whistler Creek TA 800.

Training areas 501, 502, 512, 513, 514, 524 and 525 will be closed from Sept. 5-30

See the DTA map for additional range closures.

Yukon Training Area

Training area 304, 311, 316, 317 and 318 will be open for the entire timeframe, while other areas will be closed on different dates.

Expect construction on North Beaver Creek Road from Aug. 28 to Sept.30 with limited access to parking and through traffic.

Starting Sept. 18, expect intermittent/temporary road closures on Beaver Creek, Quarry, Skyline, Johnson, and Brigadier roads.

Tanana Flats Training Area

TA 201 will be closed Aug. 29-31 and Sept. 6-8; 12-14; 19-22 and 26-29.

All other training areas are open with the exception of impact areas, which are off-limits to all personnel.

Information, recreational access permits, and detailed, downloadable maps highlighting available lands and road closures are posted on the USARTRAK iSportsman web page, http://usartrak.isportsman.net. Information will also be provided via the Fort Wainwright website and Facebook page, local fliers, and at the Fairbanks and Delta Junction Alaska Department of Fish and Game offices.

The public will have online access to view which military lands are open to recreation, to include hunting. The online system will also enable users to check in online prior beginning their recreational activity. The public will still be required to have a Fort Wainwright recreation access permit in their possession prior to entering Fort Wainwright lands, regardless of the activity. All sportsmen 16 and older choosing to recreate on military lands must register for a free recreational access permit.

To ensure the safety of both sportsmen and Army personnel, Fort Wainwright Law Enforcement in partnership with Alaska Wildlife Troopers, will significantly increase active patrolling and enforcement of hunting regulations on military lands. Sportsmen will need to be extra vigilant to ensure they are accessing only those lands available to public recreation.

Fort Wainwright and USARAK understand the importance of hunting in the Interior and are working diligently to provide reasonable access to training lands during moose season. Fort Wainwright and USARAK are partnering closely with the U.S. Air Force, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Alaska State Troopers and the Bureau of Land Management to ensure a safe and enjoyable hunting season for everyone involved.

The Army reserves the right to adjust the available lands for hunting in order to facilitate unscheduled critical training in support of worldwide deployments. Maintaining military readiness to respond to worldwide contingencies is our No. 1 priority.

For more information, contact the Fort Wainwright Natural Resource Office at (907) 361-9686 during normal business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If no one is available to take your call please leave a message and they will return your call.

“Click on the maps for full enlargements”







