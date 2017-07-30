Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, August 3, 2017

Proposed AGENDA

TIME: Immediately following Special Meeting

PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office

Mission Statement:

The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a

responsible and productive member of society.

————————————————-

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Dana Mock, Vice President

Eileen Herman, Treasurer

Barbara Parker, Clerk

Rebecca Wilburn

Flower Cole

Eileen Williams

Kirstin Porter, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Correspondence to/from Board

E. Discussion Items

1. 2017-2018 Goals & Plans – Discussion/Public Comment

2. Committee/Working Groups – Discussion/Public Comment

3. Fort Greely School – Discussion/Public Comment

4. AASB Awards and BOD Nominations – Discussion/Public Comment

F. Future Meetings

1. Business Meeting August 17, 2017

2. Work Session September 7, 2017

G. General Comments from the Public

H. Comments from the Board

I. Adjournment

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.