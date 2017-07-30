Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, August 3, 2017
Proposed AGENDA
TIME: Immediately following Special Meeting
PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office
Mission Statement:
The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a
responsible and productive member of society.
————————————————-
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Dana Mock, Vice President
Eileen Herman, Treasurer
Barbara Parker, Clerk
Rebecca Wilburn
Flower Cole
Eileen Williams
Kirstin Porter, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Correspondence to/from Board
E. Discussion Items
1. 2017-2018 Goals & Plans – Discussion/Public Comment
2. Committee/Working Groups – Discussion/Public Comment
3. Fort Greely School – Discussion/Public Comment
4. AASB Awards and BOD Nominations – Discussion/Public Comment
F. Future Meetings
1. Business Meeting August 17, 2017
2. Work Session September 7, 2017
G. General Comments from the Public
H. Comments from the Board
I. Adjournment
2017 – 2018 Board Goals
1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance
program.
2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.
3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.
4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
