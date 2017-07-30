Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Thursday, August 3, 2017

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School

Time: 5:30 PM

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

——————————————————

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Dana Mock, Vice President

Eileen Herman, Treasurer

Barbara Parker, Clerk

Rebecca Wilburn

Flower Cole

Eileen Williams

Kirstin Porter, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Public Comment on Agenda Items

F. Adoption of an Agenda

1. Adoption of Agenda

G. Action Item

1. Approve 2017-2018 Medical Leave of Absence

2. Approve 2017-2018 Certificated Contract

3. Approve Surplus Sale

H. Adjournment

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.