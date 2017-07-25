header1

You are here: Home / Classified Ads / New Classified Ads

New Classified Ads

by Leave a Comment

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down 

  • Great North Auctions – updated
    Fairbanks Auto Auction – 7/29
  • Fairbanks Auction
    Fairbanks North Star Borough Transportation Surplus Auction 7/29
  • “Deltana Fair Updates –  Click on the link in the bar at the top of the page to get all of your fair information”
    FAIR SCHEDULES HAVE BEEN ADDED
    MUSIC FEST SCHEDULES HAVE BEEN ADDED
    xxxx
    Click on the flyers for an enlargements

Today, Wednesday, July 26 is the last day  to sign up for this class. If you are interested in this class, hurry and sign up today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *