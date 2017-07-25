New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down
- Great North Auctions – updated
Fairbanks Auto Auction – 7/29
- Fairbanks Auction
Fairbanks North Star Borough Transportation Surplus Auction 7/29
- “Deltana Fair Updates – Click on the link in the bar at the top of the page to get all of your fair information”
FAIR SCHEDULES HAVE BEEN ADDED
MUSIC FEST SCHEDULES HAVE BEEN ADDED
xxxx
Click on the flyers for an enlargements
Today, Wednesday, July 26 is the last day to sign up for this class. If you are interested in this class, hurry and sign up today.
Leave a Reply