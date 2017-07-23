What is ALEKS and Who Needs It?

Proctored Exam Information

If you are taking online distance education classes and need to take a proctored exam, you must select an appropriate proctor before requesting your exam. A local educational institution like a public school, university, community college, library, or a learning center is the best choice. Relatives, close friends, peer coworkers, or students cannot be proctors.

You must request your exams or passwords two weeks ahead of time by going to: http://elearning.uaf.edu/students/exams/request-an-exam/ and submitting the online request form from UAF eLearning’s website. Then call your proctor and make the required arrangements for taking the exam.

If you have questions concerning the exam process visit our website: http://elearning.uaf.edu/students/exams/ or you can contact us at: uaf-elearning-exam@alaska.edu or by phone: 907.479.4715/907.479.3444

You must schedule an appointment at least one week in advance if you have chosen the Delta Career Advancement Center as your proctor.

ALEKS – UAF Math Placement

Learn more or take it now at:

www.uaf.edu/admitted/aleks

PLACE by completing the assessment.

PRACTICE AND IMPROVE by using the learning modules.

ENROLL in class as soon as possible.

Who needs to complete ALEKS? Anyone needing to know which Math course to take at UAF/CTC.

How much does it cost? FREE!

What do I need? Pencil, paper, a computer with internet access, and up to two hours to complete 20-30 questions. The ALEKS is adaptive so no time is wasted on questions you don’t understand.

When and where can I take ALEKS? Anytime, on any computer with an internet connection. You have up to 72 hours to complete the placement test and may re-take ALEKS up to four times.

Why take ALEKS? ALEKS saves you money by helping you improve your math placement score and making it possible to skip Math classes! A detailed breakdown of your skills will be immediately provided along with instant access to online tutorials for skill improvement.

ALEKS and Accuplacer placement testing done by appointment at DCAC.

Delta Career Advancement Center • 1696 North Clearwater Avenue • (907) 895.4605

Mon – Thurs 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm • Fri 8:00 am to 12:00 pm

