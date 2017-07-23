Western Commany Military Vehicle Historical Society

Western Company Military Vehicle Historical Society (WCMVHS) supported by Veterans Affairs will be Convoying with approximately 15 personnel and 08-10 vehicles from the Vancouver area to Delta Junction, Alaska this summer during the period 16 July – 08 August.

Our goals are to raise Public Awareness and Remembrance of our Veterans as well as to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Alaska Highway.

We plan to visit several Legions and Communities along our route from Vancouver by displaying our old vehicles and equipment to the Veterans and the General Public. Legions include Clinton, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Prince George, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Whitehorse and Delta Junction. Several other Communities include Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake, Watson Lake, Teslin, Haines Junction, Beaver Creek and Delta Junction.

The Club has had extensive Convoy experience over the past several years visiting Legions/Communities throughout British Columbia.

John Hawthorne

Convoy Coordinator

john.e.hawthorne@gmail.com