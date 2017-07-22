Fhil’s Blog

UPDATE 7/23 ~ Fhil was seen in a variety of places over the weekend. He was a bad bird. He somehow ended up on Mil Tan Road. Bad, bad bird. Remember, Fhil needs to stay on the Richardson Highway between Crowley’s and Delta Petro. Other places he was seen visiting was Interior Hardware, Alaska Train BBQ beside Kelly’s Motel and do you know where he is now?

Congratulations to our winner this week: Kristina Schmidt

Click here for the complete contest rules. A list of winners and Fhil’s travels are also listed here.