More Happenings and Events

July 29 at 12pm & July 30 at 3pm

Hosted by Delta Powersports

Come join us for a family event where there is something for everyone. Trucks, Snowmachines, ATV’s are all welcome and if you don’t have one of those, you can run through our human mud run. We race rain or shine and always have a great time! Compete for only $50. There are prizes such as light bars, winches and more for up to 10 places.



Check out the Senior Companion page and please take the time to read the Hands on Everyday Local People’s Services HELPS . The expected outcome is to create group awareness of HELPS currently available, by whom and for whom; and to create a service listing with points of contact.







