Hands on Everyday Local People’s Services HELPS

Dear Community Members,

Simon Sinek is quoted as having said, “A leader’s job is not to do the work for others, it’s to help others figure out how to do it themselves, to get things done, and to succeed beyond what they thought possible.”

We know this happens in our community, in some form, every day. What we don’t know, as a community, is which churches or organizations or groups or individuals are doing the providing or fulfilling their missions. Some are known generally such as Project Thanksgiving, Project Christmas, clothing distribution and so on; but no comprehensive listing for referral when someone has great need.

In seeking a solution to develop such a community listing for all to use, we propose a short face-to-face meeting at a date to be decided in August whereat we come together (perhaps at the Community Center) to share with each other what we each can provide or actually do provide for community members in need.

The expected outcome is to create group awareness of HELPS currently available, by whom and for whom; and to create a service listing with points of contact. A second goal is to share known, currently existing community needs in the event someone in attendance has a suggested solution.

Please come Thursday, August 24, 2017, 9 am to 11 am to gather around food and talk to compile a Referral List of Helps for our community. We appreciate your attention to this matter.

Please RSVP Deborah by: mail, email, or phone by August 7, 2017.

Sincerely,

Richard Mauer

Mary Leith

Dawn Grossmann Frazier

Deborah Snyder

PO Box 1188, Delta 99737

Email: akbumblebee@hotmail.com

907-987-2976 or 907-895-4624