Stop Unethical Sales at the Front Door

BBB Warns of Deceptive Door-to-Door Alarm Sales

DuPont, Wash. — July 13, 2017 A rise in complaints to home security company ADT, about door-to-door salesman claiming to be affiliated with the company in the Seattle-Tacoma area, prompted them to reach out to Better Business Bureau Serving the Northwest to help warn the public about these deceptive sales tactics.

Although many trustworthy companies solicit door-to-door, BBB and ADT warns homeowners to be alert of fraudulent security system salespeople making the rounds.

In June, a Washington woman was misled by a door-to-door alarm sales company claiming to be affiliated with ADT. They sold her an alarm panel that did not work properly and was beeping intermittently for 24 hours. She was able to get them to remove it and eventually reached out to ADT directly to get a new panel installed.

BBB urges consumers to remember these tips when a door-to-door salesperson knocks at their door:

Research for proof. Some salespeople will give out suspicious information such as the resident’s current alarm company is now affiliated with the salesperson’s company or have a too good to be true deal to offer. Consumers should tell the salesperson they may be interested, but to come back at another time. This way the consumer has time to research and contact the business with the phone number on the company’s official website or bbb.org/northwest.

Ask for the salesperson's identification. Any legitimate salesperson should be able to provide identification for both themselves and their company such as a permit, business license or business card.

Avoid high-pressure sales tactics. A reputable seller will give consumers time to think through the deal. Avoid sellers who need an answer right away and put pressure into signing a contract or putting down a deposit.

Get it in writing. When making a deal with the salesperson, be sure to get a receipt or written contract.

Remember the Federal Trade Commission's "Cooling-Off Rule." This rule gives consumers three days to cancel purchases over $25 made at their home or other location that is not the seller's permanent place of business.

If in danger, call local authorities. If a seller or contractor gets irate or difficult, shut the door and call the local police department.

Consumers who are considering a home security system are advised to visit bbb.org/homesecurity for more tips. Contact BBB for more information about speaking with a representative from ADT.

